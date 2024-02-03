Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. United Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $788.00. The company had a trading volume of 509,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,721. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $783.79 and a 200 day moving average of $714.70.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,839 shares of company stock worth $23,319,805. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.