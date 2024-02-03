Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 524 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $71,423,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $113.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $113.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

