Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Boosted by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %

ADP stock opened at $248.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.22.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

View Our Latest Report on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.