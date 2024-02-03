Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

