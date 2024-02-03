Western Wealth Management LLC Has $2 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,574,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $425.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $448.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.