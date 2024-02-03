KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,995 shares of company stock valued at $8,422,830. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.95. 1,590,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,196. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $375.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.32.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.63.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

