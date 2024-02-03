The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,374,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,190,357 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 19.7% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Newport Trust Company LLC owned approximately 5.52% of Boeing worth $6,397,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

BA traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $209.38. 6,275,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,600,770. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.10 and its 200 day moving average is $217.54. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

