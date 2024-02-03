Newport Trust Company LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,109,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $679,775,000. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.1% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC owned about 0.47% of NIKE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.71. 8,966,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,288,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

