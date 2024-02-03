Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 485 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.0% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.7 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $429.01. 59,602,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,979,480. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $430.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $406.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.47.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

