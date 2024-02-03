Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.49. 3,305,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,345. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

