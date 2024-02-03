Tiff Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 4.2% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,555.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,561.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,985. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,331.23 and a 1-year high of $3,669.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,433.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,173.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.