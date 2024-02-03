Torray Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,201 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 2.0% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in American Express by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,753,000 after purchasing an additional 507,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,878,460,000 after purchasing an additional 214,837 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.39.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $3.19 on Friday, hitting $206.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,393,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $206.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.35. The company has a market capitalization of $150.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

