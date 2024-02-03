Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 488 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Torray Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.33. 2,819,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,265. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $248.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.02.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

