Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 304 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Target by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.

Target Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $145.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average of $127.05. The company has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $179.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

