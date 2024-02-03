Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFL. UBS Group increased their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.91.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,114 shares of company stock worth $3,313,859 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

