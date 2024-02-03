Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.8 %

Blackstone stock opened at $124.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

