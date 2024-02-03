CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 72.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,800 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE CMS traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $57.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,221,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,351. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

Get Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.