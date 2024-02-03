Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 8,923 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RTX Stock Down 0.2 %

RTX stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,067,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394,522. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

