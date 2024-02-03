Tiff Advisory Services LLC Sells 13,103 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,103 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 3.9% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 431.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $144.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.94 and a 200-day moving average of $125.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

