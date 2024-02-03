Tiff Advisory Services LLC Sells 13,103 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,103 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 3.9% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 214.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $99,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $5,404,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.94 and a 200-day moving average of $125.34. The firm has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

