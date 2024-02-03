Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 489.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after buying an additional 955,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

