Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $41,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $246.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $248.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

