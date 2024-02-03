Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $26,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $87.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.56. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

