KLR Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD
McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of MCD traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.05. 3,971,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,348. The firm has a market cap of $215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.47. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.
McDonald’s Company Profile
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McDonald’s
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.