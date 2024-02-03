BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Lowered by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.
BlackRock Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $788.00. 509,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,721. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $783.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $714.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock
In other news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total value of $2,669,833.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,839 shares of company stock valued at $23,319,805. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.