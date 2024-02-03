Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,584 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 272.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,830 shares of company stock worth $9,972,831 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FAST traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.65. 4,296,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,826,515. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $70.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.