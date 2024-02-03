Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,889 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 3.4% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,793,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.47. 3,702,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $148.72. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.47.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.