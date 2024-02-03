Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 1,080 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:APH traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,706,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.38. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

