Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Increased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 1.4% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after buying an additional 1,188,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,402,083,000 after acquiring an additional 340,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,989,000 after purchasing an additional 181,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,656,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,420,623,000 after purchasing an additional 25,131 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.05. 1,159,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.95 and a 200 day moving average of $287.78. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $342.88.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

