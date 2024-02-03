Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $51,324,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 43,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 271.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 24,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.98. 2,128,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,012. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

