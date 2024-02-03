Torray Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Torray Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262,187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,118,000 after purchasing an additional 185,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,141,000 after purchasing an additional 155,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,596,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,724,000 after purchasing an additional 42,964 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.59 and its 200-day moving average is $231.76.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.