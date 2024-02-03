Tiff Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 0.3% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $137.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,639,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,238. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

