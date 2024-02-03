Torray Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Torray Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $186,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.0% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.0 %

V stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,848,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,432. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $279.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $509.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.00.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

