Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Boosted by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 2.3% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,038,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 169,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.36. 10,858,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,610,558. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

