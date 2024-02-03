ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.6% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,865,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,082,000 after acquiring an additional 560,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $10.30 on Friday, hitting $781.30. The company had a trading volume of 974,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $789.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $714.60 and a 200-day moving average of $626.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $54,215.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,780. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

