PGGM Investments Purchases 5,711 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $31,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,731,491,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,916,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,558,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.44.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $80.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $474.99. 84,707,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,505,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $485.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

