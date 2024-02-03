PGGM Investments Acquires 21,059 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,882 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,059 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.18. 4,741,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,984,703. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $178.40. The firm has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.92.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

