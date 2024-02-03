Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $26,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,163,000 after buying an additional 63,121 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 372,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,537,000 after purchasing an additional 170,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $495.12 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $501.78. The company has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.64.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.60.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

