Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 107.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.16. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GIS

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.