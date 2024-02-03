Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 608 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,653,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $246.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $248.78. The firm has a market cap of $182.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.02.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

