Cadence Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,375 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 74.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

BHP stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.09. 2,676,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,294. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11.

Separately, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

