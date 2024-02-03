Cadence Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,375 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,887 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BHP Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after buying an additional 938,755 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BHP Group by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 230,385.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after buying an additional 691,157 shares during the period.

BHP Group Stock Down 1.4 %

BHP stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,294. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

