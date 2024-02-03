KLR Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HON traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,317,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,204. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.78 and its 200 day moving average is $192.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

