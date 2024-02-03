Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases 321 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PM opened at $92.99 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average is $93.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

