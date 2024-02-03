SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after buying an additional 208,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $505.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $513.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $496.20 and a 200-day moving average of $476.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

