Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $327,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,817,000 after acquiring an additional 163,437 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average is $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.28.

View Our Latest Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.