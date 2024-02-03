Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $189.04 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.47.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

