J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 532,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,529,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Aptiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 350.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,819 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,938,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,633,000 after purchasing an additional 993,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.81.

Aptiv stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

