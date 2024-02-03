KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3,331.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 23,284 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $357.23. 3,697,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,983. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $362.96. The stock has a market cap of $355.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

