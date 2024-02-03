Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Lifted by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,879,000 after buying an additional 175,765 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,598,000 after buying an additional 1,475,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,954,000 after buying an additional 508,205 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Medtronic
In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Stock Performance
MDT stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.56. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
